Northern California Wildfires: Where to Get Air Quality, Evacuations, and Official Info

Cal Fire reports that on Saturday night, firefighters in Amador and Calaveras counties made significant strides toward bringing the Electra Fire under control. On Saturday, all mandatory evacuation orders due to the fire were downgraded to advisory status. Both the Amador County Sheriff’s Office and the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office have evacuation maps with more details. Here are the specifics of Saturday’s evacuation schedule adjustment.

Evening briefings on the Electra Fire will no longer be streamed live by the Cal Fire Amador-El Dorado Unit, but twice-daily updates will continue until the fire is controlled. Smoke production has dropped, and firefighters report that Saturday should see low fire activity. Only about 452 buildings are still on the “threatened” list, down from over 1,200 earlier this week.

Over 500 mature giant sequoias in Mariposa Grove are at risk from the Washburn Fire, which was reported Thursday in Yosemite National Park near the grove. As a result, the nearby Wawona and Wawona Campground were evacuated on Friday. According to the U.S. Forest Service, the weather is forecast to get warmer on Sunday and Monday, with hot, dry conditions persisting until at least Thursday morning, which could lead to an increase in fire activity.

Visit airnow.gov to see the current air quality forecast for your location.

When new details emerge about these blazes, they will be posted here. If you want to be informed of evacuation advisories and orders in your county, sign up for emergency notifications.

County of Mariposa, Washburn Fire (Yosemite National Park)

The Best Places to Look for Data

Dimensions of Land and Boundaries

The fire was 0% contained as of 6:01 AM on July 10 after consuming 1,591 acres.

Evacuations

If you’re looking for the most up-to-date information on evacuations, you can get it here.

Areas Affected by the Electra Fire: Amador and Calaveras

Resources Available to Learn More

Land Area and Boundaries

It had burned 4,478 acres and was only 80% contained as of 7 a.m. on July 10.

Evacuations

If you are looking for the most up-to-date evacuation information, you may find it here:

the counties of Nevada and Yuba are affected by the Rices Fire.

Where to Find Details

Land Area and Boundaries

This fire, which began on July 5 and had burned 904 acres as of July 7 at 9 a.m., was 98% contained.

Evacuations

Find the most up-to-date evacuation information here:

Extinguished Fires
Inferno, Sandra

From June 30th until July 3rd
There are a total of 34 acres.
Shoot Nelson

June 30th – July 1st
Acreage total: 250

