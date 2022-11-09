Notti Osama Death: Rapper, 14, Was Tragically Stabbed After Engaging In A Fight

A recent dispute that took place at a subway station in Manhattan resulted in the death of Ethan Reyes, also known as Notti Osama. He was stabbed to death.

On July 11, the incident that led to the death of the 14-year-old took place, and his older brother, DD Osama, paid tribute to him on social media.

Who Was Notti Osama?

Notti Osama was a drill rapper from New York City who was only 14 years old. Taunting one’s competitors is a common theme in drill rap, which is considered its own subgenre. The authorities speculate that this may have been the spark that ignited the tragic brawl.

Osama was the youngest of six children, and he and his brother recently shared the music video for their latest single, named “Without You.” Osama was the youngest of six children. Osama’s cousin Lily Ortega described him as a joyful and affectionate boy who cherished the time he got to spend with his family. Lily is Osama’s aunt.

Additional information regarding Osama’s job, educational background, and family has not been disclosed because he was a teenager when his career first started and because his career had just begun.

Notti Osama Death

After getting into a battle with a rival who was 15 years old on July 9 at 3 o’clock in the afternoon at the 137th Street/City College subway station, Notti Osama was subsequently stabbed. The subsequent events led to Osama’s passing at Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital.

According to sources within law enforcement, the reason behind the struggle was not disclosed; nonetheless, it is clear that the two adolescents had some issues with each other prior to the altercation. The suspect, who has been charged with first-degree manslaughter as well as criminal possession, has already been taken into custody by the police.

Notti Osama was taken to the hospital, where it was determined that he had passed away.

The teenager, then aged 15, was initially charged with murder in the second degree. However, the prosecution’s position shifted once they were informed that Reyes had trapped the suspect and challenged him while holding a broomstick.

After some time, Ethan and those who were with him outnumbered the accused person, but the accused person stabbed Ethan when he attempted to depart the scene.

The police arrived at the scene of the crime and discovered a knife and a broomstick there. They also discovered that the event had been captured on camera.

In the meanwhile, the identity of the suspect is unclear; however, authorities have stated that he was treated for stab wounds at New York Presbyterian Hospital after being transported there. Read about Janis Joplin Death

A memorial service with candlelight was held in Manhattan, and during it, one of the rapper’s friends said that he had a smile worth a million dollars. The person who spoke on condition of anonymity also stated that Reyes was driven to become a rapper and that he worked hard each and every day to attain his goal.

People who knew the young rapper flocked to Twitter to express their sadness after hearing the news that he had passed away after a short battle with cancer.

