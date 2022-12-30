NVIDIA May Set RTX 4070 Ti MSRP At Less Than $800: Many PC gamers recently believed that the pricing of Nvidia’s forthcoming 4070 Ti GPU would be more than $899 due to rumors that have been circulating. But according to Wccftech, numerous sources have revealed that Nvidia plans to launch the forthcoming GPU at a competitive price.
Infamously, Nvidia discontinued its 12 GB RTX 4080 card, which was expected to be the RTX 4070 Ti. Industry insiders pondered what Nvidia might do to reclaim the momentum that came after the release of the RTX 4090 amid reports of melted power cords and weak sales of the RTX 4080.
Although some retailers had accepted preorders for the RTX 4070 Ti at an $899 price point, it currently seems the 4070 Ti will cost $799 when it goes on sale.
This is encouraging for PC gamers who were put off by the hefty price of the RTX 4090 and 4080 GPUs. More encouraging news for Nvidia, particularly as anticipation for the potential of its next-generation GPUs grows.
The market for PC GPUs is dominated by Nvidia, with AMD holding a dominant 18% share. Some gamers questioned why the graphics powerhouse would choose a lower pricing range for a GPU that was widely anticipated given its market domination. The 25% duty on GPUs was postponed by US officials by 9 months, which is one likely rationale.
GPU tariffs that were resuming on 1/1 have been pushed back 9 months. #NVIDIA #Intel #AMDhttps://t.co/GVLjFYotnY
— Usman Pirzada (@usmanpirzada) December 17, 2022
While the tariff delay probably played a role in Nvidia’s decision to lower the price of the RTX 4070 Ti, it’s more probable that the RTX 4080’s weak sales were the main motivator. Despite being slightly more expensive, the RTX 4090 was seen by many PC gamers as offering superior value.
The RTX 4090 GPU’s price seemed to have caused a significant rift in the PC gaming community. While some gamers applauded the card’s performance gain, others said the $1,600 price was excessive and drove up the cost of high-performing GPUs, making them prohibitively expensive for many players.
The shocking price tag of the RTX 4080 cards, which many had anticipated would make the latest GPU generation more accessible to gamers, startled many. Gamers may find the price/performance balance they’ve been looking for with a $799 4070 Ti, which would also serve as Nvidia’s new flagship model.
