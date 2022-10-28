NY Post Employee Tweets Violent, Vulgar Headlines

A disgruntled worker apparently hijacked the New York Post’s Twitter account on Thursday morning, releasing a series of messages disguised as Op-Ed headlines that called for the assassination of several prominent politicians.

A string of tweets concerning President Biden, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Mayor Eric Adams, and migrants at the southern border appears to have kicked off the takeover shortly after 9 a.m. ET.

The New York Post has been hacked. We are currently investigating the cause. — New York Post (@nypost) October 27, 2022

Numerous tweets advocated physical force, while others were offensive because of their racism or sexism.

By 9:30 a.m., the inappropriate tweets had been deleted, and the Post had posted a tweet detailing the incident.

The paper issued a revised statement three hours later, attributing the incident to a “inside attack.”

“According to the New York Post’s inquiry, an employee was responsible for the inappropriate behavior, and disciplinary measures have been taken. In the early hours of this morning, we took down the offensive material from our website and social media pages “what the article reported.