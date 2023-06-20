4 Killed, Including a Teen, in NYC Gun Violence

Four people were shot and killed in different parts of New York City on Monday, including a 16-year-old. At least 12 other people were hurt.
A 56-year-old man was shot and killed in the Bronx. He was the most recent person to be killed in this string of killings.
Investigators found the guy, named Kevin Roberts, outside of an apartment building on Simpson Street in the Longwood neighborhood of the Bronx at around 11 p.m. He had been shot multiple times. No arrests have been made.
The person was one of four people who were shot and killed over the weekend.
One of the people who died was a 16-year-old who was shot and killed in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Bedford-Stuyvesant. Monday just before 6 p.m., the teen was standing across the street from his home on Marcus Garvey Boulevard.
No one knows why the 16-year-old was shot, and police are looking into whether he was the planned target. Police have made no arrests.
A 27-year-old man was shot and killed around 2:30 p.m. in the Bronx. This was the second shooting death of the day. The person was found with a gunshot wound to the head on Longfellow Avenue in the Longwood neighborhood.
A friend of the victim told Eyewitness News, “I ran to him, dropped everything, put pressure on his neck, and just talked to him.”
We don’t know what happened before or after the killing. No one has been caught yet.
Three people were also shot in Manhattan, and one of them died at the hospital. No arrests have been made.
On Monday evening, two people were shot near Victory Boulevard and S Greenleaf Avenue in Staten Island. The victims, a guy who is 18 and a female who is 19, are expected to live. The suspects are said to be four men who drove away from the spot.
The NYPD is still looking into what led up to each of these separate events.
