NYC Stand-up Comedian Wanted For Subway Shooting

He’s a comedic gunman, according to the police, and he’s sought for shooting someone on the train.
Police have been looking for 30-year-old stand-up comedian Marcos Cofresi since the violent altercation on a Manhattan subway on January 28 that left a 34-year-old man injured, according to the NYPD.
The Shooting Started Because Of Cofresi’s Girlfriend
Cofresi is a comedian who performs under the stage name Leo Cofresi, and investigators only recently discovered this, according to NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig.
When Cofresi and his girlfriend accidentally bumped into the victim on a Brooklyn-bound N train as it rumbled towards the Canal St. station, it resulted in a close call with gunfire.
The two males are having a stare-down, Essig added. Then Marcos draws a gun and shoots his victim.
Police said that Cofresi, of Bushwick, fired twice, striking the man in the left arm and the torso. At Canal St., he disembarked with his date before leaving.
When the shooting occurred, he was donning a New York jacket, a baseball cap from the New York Yankees, and a surgical mask that bore an image of the lower half of a human skull.
He was taken to Bellevue Hospital by medical personnel. According to police, he will likely recover from his injuries.
When the shooting happened, the victim was also with his girlfriend, according to the police.
The Greenwich Village Comedy Club has hosted Cofresi. In April 2022, in Florida, at the Dania Beach Improv, he made jokes about the current movement to cut funding for the NYPD.
“Recall when people wanted to abolish the police? He addressed the crowd, “Remember that?” in a video of his act that he uploaded to Tik Tok. “Like last year? We should get rid of cops, said this guy in a turtleneck. You seem really robbable, I thought.
Are you a fighter? I asked. Are you a gun owner? Why do you want the police removed? On stage, Cofresi said. “No, I’m not a fighter, he says. I love people.” “No, you’re a victim,” I said. You’re about to be robbed, dawg!
Below is the tweet from NYPD Crime Stoppers’ official account related to the Leo Cofresi case:
🚨WANTED-ASSAULT: On 1/28/23, at approx. 1:03AM, on a south 'N' train at Canal St & Bway @NYPD5PCT Manhattan. Marcos Cofresi shot a 34-yr-old male victim in the arm & torso. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS or anonymously use https://t.co/TRPPY5AfKA Reward UP to $3,500 pic.twitter.com/zJOAxg1aut
— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) February 15, 2023
Cofresi made light of the fact that “singing makes everything sound less serious,” including discussing illegal activity, in another stand-up performance last year.
Cofresi, who had a distinctive scar under his right eye, may have shot his victim while driving home from a show in the Flatiron District, according to authorities.
He has already been detained twice for marijuana possession and turnstile hopping, according to a police source familiar with the incident.
The public is being enlisted by the police to find Cofresi.
It is strongly advised that anyone with information on his whereabouts contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.
