Nypd Seizes More Cannabis-selling Trucks

After seizing over a dozen vehicles in August, the NYPD and New York City Sheriff’s office deputies picked up more trucks on Wednesday. Several places were hit, however neither the exact addresses nor the total number of stolen trucks were revealed by authorities.

The NYPD and the NYC Sheriff’s Office have been working together on this for some time, according to a department spokesperson. The NYC Sheriff’s Department will remove the car and issue an OATH summons to the driver if the law is broken. Owners of these vehicles can petition to have the vehicle returned during the adjudication of the summons.”

The vehicles were impounded for failing to register and parked in a designated area. The vendors had their trucks towed in August because, according to the police, they “sell in food and they don’t have a license for it.”

Licenses to sell recreational marijuana have not been awarded yet in New York. Once legal sales commence in the state, the legal marijuana business is projected to be worth roughly $1.3 billion annually.