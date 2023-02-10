Oakland Baker Jen Angel Died Cause Of Injuries During Attempted Robbery

Jennifer Angel, the woman who founded the Angel Cakes bakery in Oakland, passed away at 5:48 p.m., according to a message that her friends and family members shared to one another. On Thursday evening, the medical professionals determined that she no longer had any brain function.
Her passing came after she had been on life support for a number of days at Highland Hospital, where she had been taken care of following an attempted robbery in Uptown Oakland in which she suffered serious injuries.
The message, which is presented in its entirety below, paid tribute to Angel’s long-standing work as an activist and pleaded with those who are mourning her loss not to “continue the cycle of harm by bringing state-sanctioned violence to those involved in her death or to other members of Oakland’s rich community.”
According to the message, Angel Cakes will continue to operate and will be “supported by Jen’s estate and staffed by the talented team that Jen built.” Customers who wish to show their support by providing financial contributions are encouraged to purchase gift certificates from the store located at 745 5th Street (at Brush Street).
In the statement, it was stated that those who wish to respect her legacy should engage in “leading with compassion, focussing themselves on the needs of those who are most vulnerable, and refraining from resorting to vengeance and inflicting additional suffering.
Read More: