Oakland University Gunmen Run After Stealing Vehicles And Shooting A Guard

On Monday morning, police spent hours combing the Oakland University campus for two suspects wanted in connection with a vehicle theft, an ensuing gunfight with a security guard, and a high-speed pursuit across the city.

On Monday morning (November 14), three vehicles were taken from a dealership in Grand Blanc Township, according to the police. After exchanging gunfire with a security officer, officials said the robbers made off in the stolen cars.

Police pursued the robbers from Genesee County to Oakland County. Nearly 25 miles from the dealership, one of the drivers wrecked on the ramp from southbound I-75 to Joslyn Road in Auburn Hills. A medical examiner ruled the driver deceased at the site of the accident.

An other stolen vehicle was left parked close to the Oakland University campus. It is believed by authorities that two armed individuals escaped on foot and concealed in or near the Meadow Brook Amphitheatre.

The police surrounded the area and used canines and helicopters to look for the shooters. It took the combined efforts of law enforcement from Oakland University, Auburn Hills, and the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office to resolve the situation.

Around 9 a.m., deputies in Oakland County claimed a witness told them two persons who matched the suspects’ description got into a vehicle and drove away “hours ago.” The shelter-in-place order was removed by police.