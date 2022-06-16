Obi Wan Kenobi Season 2, Plot, Cast, And Release Date

Despite Lucasfilm’s insistence that the show is a “limited series,” a recent report suggests otherwise. According to this source, Lucasfilm has announced that the second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi will be produced. We don’t have any further information on a release date or the plot. Filming for this supposedly second series has yet to begin.

Despite this, according to the source, Disney made certain changes to the end of season 1 of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Cuts and edits are commonplace in television, and they often occur just before a show is set to run. The only reason for the last episode’s modifications is to ensure that the show will continue for a second season.

Kathleen Kennedy, the head of Lucasfilm, has also hinted at an “open door” for the second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi. A second season, along with Ewan McGregor’s hints and rumors, and the popularity of the show, looks highly probable.

Obi Wan Kenobi Season 2 Plot

Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 has plenty of opportunity for the plot if this rumor turns out to be accurate. In the future, we may see Reva struggling with her past deeds as she grows into a more mature person. The season might feature Reva attempting to avenge Vader’s death. She could take on the Empire.

There are, however, a few loose ends in the story that needs to be addressed. The absence of Reva from any of the current Star Wars films and television episodes is the main reason. Even if she makes it to the second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi, we already know that she won’t be around for long. She is presumed to have died before the Battle of Yavin in A New Hope because Obi-Wan never mentions her again. That being said, it isn’t impossible to reposition her in the series. She may appear in Ahsoka or another potential Star Wars show.

If this story turns out to be genuine, the program has a lot of unexplored possibilities. There are around nine years elapsed between the time of Kenobi and the events of A New Hope. In addition to the new Andor TV series, we already know about a slew of other future shows. As a Star Wars lover, you’re in for a treat!

Obi Wan Kenobi Season 2 Cast

Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi

Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader

Moses Ingram as Reva

Rupert Friend as The Grand Inquisitor

Joel Edgerton as Owen Lars

Sung Kang as Fifth Brother

Kumail Nanjiani as Haja

Vivien Lyra Blair as Princess Leia

Grant Feely as Young Luke Skywalker

Simone Kessell as Breha Organa

Obi-Wan Kenobi’s future as an extended series is unlikely because Disney+ has labeled it a miniseries.

Neither Disney nor Lucasfilm have officially confirmed the second season as of this writing. Despite this, the show has been a huge hit on Disney+.

It was confirmed in a tweet from the official Star Wars handle on 31 May that the episode set the record for the most-watched premiere of a Disney+ Original series internationally.

#ObiWanKenobi is the most-watched @disneyplus Original series debut globally to date, based on the number of hours streamed during its opening weekend,” the post stated.

Obi Wan Kenobi Season 2 Trailer

Of course, as Season 2 hasn’t been announced, that also sadly means there’s no trailer. Still, you can relive the drama that was in the Previous Season here:

