Ocean Crash: Banner Plane Incident near Myrtle Beach

On Monday, a small plane carrying an advertising banner over Myrtle Beach went down. The FAA reports that it occurred around 11:30 a.m. near the beach access on 40th Avenue.
The pilot was the sole person on board, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department. The pilot was injured, but not fatally, and was taken to a local hospital. After being brought to shore, an eyewitness reported on Facebook that the pilot was alert and able to communicate.
This aircraft is a 1947-era Piper PA-12 Fixed-Wing Single-Engine Aircraft. Its body is blue, and its wings are yellow. Several hours passed with the plane still submerged. At before 2:00 p.m., local ABC affiliate WPDE said, it was dragged out of the water and onto the shore.
The event will be looked into by the FAA and the NTSC. According to Starling, the local police were working with the U.S. Coast Guard, the FAA, and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources on Tuesday afternoon to retrieve the plane from the water.
In a fiery single-engine plane crash earlier this month, five persons lost their lives near a golf course in North Myrtle Beach. An other banner plane landed early Saturday morning off a busy New Hampshire beach. The pilot had no injuries when lifeguards rescued him.
Another Plane Crashes on the Beach
Surprisingly, it wasn’t the first time in the past few days that a single-engine plane had crashed onto a beach. Over the weekend, a small plane crashed into the ocean on a beach in New Hampshire. The plane flipped upside down upon impact with the sea, but eventually rolled back upright.
On Saturday around noon, a single-engine Piper PA-18 plane crashed while towing a banner promoting a concert. The pilot made his way out of the plane and was helped ashore by lifeguards who had been watching the beach’s swimmers. olice stated the pilot was checked out at the site and was found to be unharmed.
Tammy Nowlan of Fitchburg, Massachusetts, who was at the beach with her boyfriend and took video of the crash on her phone, said the plane had been buzzing above the crowded beach all morning while carrying a banner for an Eagles tribute band playing Saturday night at a local venue.
She realized something was awry when the plane suddenly dropped the banner. “I remember my boyfriend saying, ‘Looks like something fell off that plane,'” Nowlan said on Monday. She quickly pulled out her phone and snapped a photo of the plane crashing into the water approximately 30 yards (27 meters) from the coast.
“It was the craziest thing,” she said. “It just slowly glided in like something from a movie. I saw the pilot get out and he was safe, and I said, ‘Thank goodness.'” The name of the pilot has not been made public, but FAA records show that the plane belongs to Sky Lines Aerial Advertising of nearby Hampton Airfield. On Monday, several callers left messages with the business.
There is an active investigation by the FAA and the NTSB. The FAA reported Monday that preliminary information indicates the plane went down “for unknown reasons.” We towed the plane out onto the beach and handed it over to the owner.
