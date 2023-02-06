Off-duty Nypd Cop Shot During Attempted Robbery In Brooklyn Is Fighting For His Life

Police are still looking for the shooter who shot and seriously injured an off-duty NYPD cop during a robbery attempt in Brooklyn.
The incident took place Saturday night at around 7 o’clock on Ruby Street close to Linden Boulevard.
According to authorities, the Deer Park-born officer, who is 26 years old, went to buy the car with his brother-in-law using Facebook Marketplace. The suspect pulled out a revolver and instantly announced the robbery.
According to authorities, shots were fired after the off-duty police also pulled out a revolver. The off-duty police officer received head trauma.
The brother-in-law of the shot off-duty police officer grabbed up his weapon and continued shooting. The brother-in-law had no bullet damage.
It’s unknown if the shooter was hit by bullets as well.
The off-duty police officer is reportedly in critical condition at Brookdale Hospital. He joined the force in 2017 and works in Borough Park’s 66th precinct.
On Sunday night, a community held a candlelight vigil to pray for the cop.
Detectives are using Facebook to follow the gunman’s social network. They suspect the individual, who is still at large, of carrying out similar robberies.
According to officials, they are specifically investigating a $18,000 robbery that happened on the same street on January 13.
The officer, who was off duty, brought $24,000 with him to buy the automobile during the attempted heist on Saturday.
No evidence, according to authorities, suggests that the suspect was aware that the victim was an off-duty police officer.
Federal agents are working with NYPD detectives in the probe.
Bishop Eric Figueroa, vice president of the United Clergy Coalition, said, “To the folks who committed this heinous act of brutality against this officer, you should turn yourself in.”
“Please remember to pray for this young police officer. Currently, he is battling for his life “stated NYC Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell.
