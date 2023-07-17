Officer Kidnapped Walgreens Arrestee and Left Him Bloody and Wounded, Police Said

Fayetteville, North Carolina – A 26-year-old police officer from Northwoods, Missouri, has been apprehended in Fayetteville after allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a man he had arrested at a local Walgreens store.
The officer, identified as Samuel Davis, was taken into custody by authorities, according to a news release issued by the St. Louis County Police Department. Davis is now facing multiple charges, including first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and second-degree kidnapping, and will be extradited back to Missouri to face trial.
The incident came to light when an individual discovered a man who was “bloody and wounded” in Kinloch and promptly dialed emergency services. The victim later revealed that Davis had arrested him at a Walgreens in Northwoods on July 4, as stated in the probable cause statement.
According to the police, the man was handcuffed in the back of Davis’ police car when the officer deactivated his body camera.
The tweet below verifies the news:
The Missouri officer was arrested in North Carolina, police said. https://t.co/uGB5ficIl9
— The Kansas City Star (@KCStar) July 17, 2023
Contrary to protocol, Davis failed to inform dispatch that he had a suspect in custody and instead drove the man to a secluded area in Kinloch. It was there that the officer allegedly pepper-sprayed the victim, repeatedly struck him with a baton, and issued a warning prohibiting him from returning to the City of Northwoods.
The victim, found with severe physical injuries, including a broken jaw resulting from the assault, corroborates the statement given by an eyewitness who called 911, as per the police report.
Further investigation revealed that Davis did not file a report regarding the arrest at Walgreens or the subsequent assault in Kinloch. Consequently, on July 14, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued an “at large” warrant for Davis’s arrest. He was subsequently apprehended on July 17.
Once Davis is returned to Missouri, he will be held on a $750,000 cash-only bond, without the option of a 10% payment.
Authorities have not disclosed any prior connection between Davis and the victim involved in the incident.
McClatchy News reached out to the Northwoods Police Department for comment, but as of now, no response has been received.
Both Northwoods and Kinloch are located within the St. Louis metropolitan area.
