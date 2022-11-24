Officers Involved In The Deadly Shooting Of A Detroit Man Escape Prosecution

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s office, the Detroit police officers who shot and killed a 20-year-old man in a mental health crisis in October did so in self-defense and won’t be held accountable.
The cops used their first names when speaking to Porter Burks, asked open-ended questions, inquired about his needs, and then offered to transport him wherever he wanted to go if he laid down the knife, according to a report from the prosecutor’s office.
In a bodycam video released by the police department, the officers can be seen telling Burks to put his gun down repeatedly. According to a statement from the prosecution, Burks resisted dropping the knife repeatedly and the cops “made no threats and used no hostile statements or tones.”
The incident was referred described as a “really terrible case” by prosecutor Kym Worthy.
The responding cops had been informed by Mr. Burks’ family that he had a long history of mental illness, violent behavior, and a predilection for carrying knives. In 2020, he allegedly cut two people including a girl who was seven years old. The time the cops spent trying to get him to put down his weapon was considerable.
He cut the distance between them in about three seconds by running at them unexpectedly with the knife. Interviews with witnesses to the shooting revealed that the police tried all within their power to defuse the situation before Mr. Burks charged at the officers.
“Unfortunately, Mr. Burks was fatally shot by the officers in defense of others and self-defense,” she continued.
According to his relatives, Burks had a schizophrenia diagnosis. According to police, it was his brother Damondo Anderson who initially requested assistance on October 1 by saying he was “concerned about people” since his brother was allegedly carrying a knife around the neighborhood and experiencing a “very nasty episode.”
In addition, Anderson told police that his brother had slashed his tires in a fit of rage, as shown on the bodycam footage.
According to Detroit police, they shot Burks 38 times in three seconds. According to the investigation conducted by the prosecution, Burks sprinted toward the police for around 40 feet in less than three seconds.
He was around six to eight feet from the officer who tried to coax him into lowering his knife when he passed out. A taser was used, according to the prosecutor’s inquiry, but there is no proof that it had any impact on Burks.
According to Geoffrey Fieger, the family’s attorney, Burks’ family announced earlier this month that they intend to suit four anonymous police for $50 million in wrongful death.
James White, the chief of the Detroit Police Department, is alleged by Fieger to have “failed to reveal the names of the policemen engaged in the execution-style killing of Porter Burks.”
When ABC News contacted the Detroit Police Department for comment regarding Fieger’s remarks, they did not react.
Fieger said at a press conference on Nov. 1 announcing the lawsuit, “The chief, despite my request to him directly to release everything, the videos and everything involved in this case…to date for the last two weeks, I’ve received nothing.” “They have provided no information,” you say.
In a statement released on Nov. 23, White referred to the massacre as a “tragic event” and asked for more support for people with mental illnesses. He expressed appreciation to Worthy’s office for its “independent examination.”
The statement stated that “their independent evaluation affirms that the actions of our officers were justified in those circumstances.”
According to Fieger, Burks’ autopsy report shows that at least 19 shots were fired at him, striking him in the head, face, chest, arms, and legs. No shots were fired by the police in the immediate area.
When contacted for comment regarding the prosecutor’s conclusions, Fieger did not react right away.
