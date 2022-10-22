Official: Oxford Shooting Suspect To Plead Guilty To Murder, Terrorism

Authorities announced Friday that the adolescent who is suspected of killing four classmates in a shooting rampage at a Michigan high school last year plans to plead guilty to two dozen counts, including terrorism, which is extremely rare, if not unheard of, in a school shooting.

According to Oakland County Chief Assistant Prosecutor David Williams, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, who is being charged as an adult because he allegedly opened fire at an Oxford, Michigan, school, is expected to plead guilty on Monday to four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, 12 counts of possession of a firearm, and one count of terrorism causing death.

“There have been no plea bargains, no reductions, and no sentence arrangements,” Williams added. Four people were shot dead and seven others were injured.

According to Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald, who spoke to The Washington Post in December 2021, the terrorist allegation was intended to compensate for the suffering of people affected by the violent rampage but who were not directly hurt.

“designed to intimidate or compel a civilian population or influence or alter the conduct of government or a unit of government through intimidation or coercion” is how Michigan’s anti-terrorism act from 2002 defines terrorism.

When reached for comment by The Washington Post, Crumbley’s attorney did not immediately respond.

Moreover, the parents of the alleged gunman were also charged with four charges of involuntary manslaughter, which is quite unusual. Investigators claim James and Jennifer Crumbley kept their son’s murder weapon in an unsecured drawer in their bedroom, despite repeated warnings about his dangerous behavior. They filed a move in July 2021 to have the charges against them dropped, claiming they should never have been arrested in the first place because their son was the only suspect in the deaths of four people.

According to a notice submitted by Ethan Crumbley’s lawyers and acquired by The Associated Press in January, the defense plans to argue that Crumbley is insane.

When it happened in November 2021, the campus shooting seemed to be the bloodiest incident of its kind in the United States in over 18 months.