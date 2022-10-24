Officially, The Shooter In Dallas Was At A Hospital For A Birth

Prison officials in Texas revealed on Sunday that the 30-year-old man charged with capital murder in the shooting deaths of two Dallas hospital personnel was on parole and had been granted permission to be at the hospital for the birth of a child.

According to Amanda Hernandez, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Nestor Hernandez was allowed leave to be present at Methodist Dallas Medical Center for the birth of his “significant other” on Saturday. She revealed that he had been incarcerated for aggravated robbery and released on parole in October of last year, but she did not elaborate on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

As reported by the authorities, Hernandez allegedly opened fire at the hospital at approximately 11 a.m. on Saturday, killing two employees before being shot and wounded by a hospital police officer. There has been no public identification of the victims, and the motive for the shooting remains unknown.

On Saturday, hospital authorities confirmed that Hernandez, who was wearing an ankle location monitor, had been transferred to another facility for treatment. On Sunday, neither he nor his legal representation showed up in Dallas County prison records.

According to Amanda Hernandez, the Texas Department of Public Safety is conducting an investigation into the incident with assistance from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s Office of Inspector General. Both the Dallas Police Department and a hospital spokeswoman have been mum about the incident since Sunday.

It follows a hospital shooting in June that left four people dead in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and a hospital shooting in September in Little Rock, Arkansas, that killed a visitor.