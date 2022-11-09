Officials Allege Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office Murder-suicide Killed Two

On Tuesday, there was a murder-suicide in the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office.

About twenty miles north of downtown Dallas, near 2355 N. Stemmons Freeway, was the site of a shooting. After receiving reports of gunfire, police arrived in force.

According to authorities, a guy entered the building, murdered his wife (who worked there), and then committed suicide. No one knows who the suspect or victim is at this time.

WFAA reports that Dallas County commissioner John Wiley Price confirmed the woman’s identity as a deputy medical examiner at the scene.

According to Price, “Dr. Bernard who is our director claimed there was a husband and wife incident and that the doctor who worked for us had been killed and that, presumably, her husband had then committed suicide.”

During the incident, workers were forced to leave the building.

Investigation duties will be handled by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.

Since security was supposed to be high, nobody can figure out how the individual did it.

I don’t know whether she let him in,” Price said, “since that place is a lot more secure than that.”