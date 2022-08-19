Officials In California Have Issued A Flex Alert For Wednesday Due To Heatwave

BrittanyEvents

Cali power officials have issued a statewide Flex Alert for Wednesday in anticipation of a heat wave that might bring temperatures to 110 degrees in certain locations.

California Independent System Operator representatives announced Tuesday night that the warning, which is a call for voluntary electricity saving, will be in place from 4 to 9 p.m. The power grid operator has issued a voluntary conservation notice because “above-normal temperatures are in the forecast for much of the state tomorrow,” leading to an increase in electricity consumption “mainly from air conditioning use.”

Customers are urged to reduce their energy consumption during the peak demand hours of the late afternoon and early evening.

During a Flex Alert, lowering energy consumption can help avert the need for additional emergency measures like power cuts. The heat advisory for San Bernardino and Riverside counties was issued on Monday afternoon and will remain in effect until 8 p.m. on Wednesday. The forecast for those areas calls for highs of 104 degrees.

READ MORE:

Tuesday through Friday, the meteorological service has issued a heat advisory for much of the San Joaquin Valley due to predicted highs of 108 degrees.

National Weather Service forecasters predicted “record or near record” temperatures of 105 degrees in the heart of northern California on Tuesday.

Related Posts

Workers At Major California Airport Walk Out On Amazon Over Wage And Safety Concerns

August 19, 2022

Scorching Heat And Thunderstorms Enter Northern California Forecast

August 19, 2022
A U.S. Judge Reinstates the Late-term Abortion Ban in North Carolina

A U.S. Judge Reinstates the Late-term Abortion Ban in North Carolina

August 19, 2022
John Gotti Death

John Gotti Death: Fallen Mob Boss Dies in Prison Hospital at 61

July 18, 2022
Toby Keith Illness

Toby Keith Illness: He Announces Stomach Cancer Diagnosis

July 12, 2022
Justin Bieber Illness

Justin Bieber Illness: What is Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

July 12, 2022

About Brittany

View all posts by Brittany →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.