Officials In California Have Issued A Flex Alert For Wednesday Due To Heatwave

Cali power officials have issued a statewide Flex Alert for Wednesday in anticipation of a heat wave that might bring temperatures to 110 degrees in certain locations.

California Independent System Operator representatives announced Tuesday night that the warning, which is a call for voluntary electricity saving, will be in place from 4 to 9 p.m. The power grid operator has issued a voluntary conservation notice because “above-normal temperatures are in the forecast for much of the state tomorrow,” leading to an increase in electricity consumption “mainly from air conditioning use.”

Customers are urged to reduce their energy consumption during the peak demand hours of the late afternoon and early evening.

During a Flex Alert, lowering energy consumption can help avert the need for additional emergency measures like power cuts. The heat advisory for San Bernardino and Riverside counties was issued on Monday afternoon and will remain in effect until 8 p.m. on Wednesday. The forecast for those areas calls for highs of 104 degrees.

Tuesday through Friday, the meteorological service has issued a heat advisory for much of the San Joaquin Valley due to predicted highs of 108 degrees.

National Weather Service forecasters predicted “record or near record” temperatures of 105 degrees in the heart of northern California on Tuesday.