Officials Say A Pilot Died After Crashing During The Reno Air Races

The Reno Air Racing Association confirmed via Twitter that a pilot died in a plane crash on Sunday at the Reno Air Races.

The association reported that “today, there was a deadly event at outer pylon 5” during the third lap of the jet gold race. “There was a safe landing for all the other pilots, and the 2022 race is now cancelled. For the sake of the racers and fans who make up our September family, we send our sincere condolences to the pilot’s loved ones.”

The fatality was confirmed by the Washoe County Sheriff’s Department on Sunday night. “At this time, WCSO detectives and the ME are working the site. Until next-of-kin have been notified, no names will be disclosed “A number of employees on Twitter.

The crash, the sheriff’s office claimed, happened somewhere about 13945 Red Rock Road.

Investigations into the disaster, which included an Aero Vodochody L-29, were announced by the National Transportation Safety Board earlier.

The racing association also said that the FAA will conduct an investigation.

On August 29, 2011, a jet lost control and crashed into a crowd, killing 11 people and injuring over 60 more. The event nearly put a stop to the National Championship Air Races. The races resumed the next year after organizers declared they implemented the NTSB’s safety recommendations.

According to the National Championship Air Races website, these races have been going on for more than 50 years and include “seven racing classes, a vast exhibition of static aircraft with military and civil flight demonstrations.”