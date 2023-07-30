Ohio Animal Rescue Found 30 Dead and Over 90 Starving Dogs

Earlier this week in an Ohio animal shelter, officers from Butler County, Ohio, discovered about 30 deceased dogs and puppies that had been crammed into refrigerators and freezers and were in various stages of decomposition. According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, detectives and investigators had to rescue more than 90 dogs and puppies from “the most horrible conditions they have ever seen.”
The dogs and puppies were being kept in two separate locations in Madison Township in several buildings. In one of the buildings, police found a garage with more than 25 caged dogs and an interior temperature of 89 degrees.
“Numerous animals” were held in cages that were “filled with urine, feces, and no food or water.” A mother and eight young puppies were housed in one cage, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
In addition, 11 adult dogs were discovered by authorities in “the main house,” “some caged together,” according to the news release.
The dead dogs were discovered in five refrigerators and freezers, “some of which were not working,” spread throughout the two houses.
“Deputy Dog Wardens described the conditions of the house as unlivable. The odor was strong enough to burn their eyes and take away their breath. Conditions were so horrendous that Deputy Dog Wardens had to leave the structure numerous times to catch their breath,” the release states.
The dog rescue’s proprietor ran it as “Helping Hands for Furry Paws.”
According to a press release, Rhonda Murphy, the rescue’s owner, and operator, “faces dozens of charges of neglect and cruelty to companion animals, both felony and misdemeanor,” according to police.
