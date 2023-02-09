Ohio Journalist Arrested While Covering News Conference

According to the cable channel where he works, NewsNation, a reporter was covering a news conference on the train derailment in Ohio that led to the release of toxic fumes on Wednesday when he was arrested following a live shot after officers told him to be quiet while the governor spoke. The derailment in Ohio led to the release of toxic fumes into the air.
Evan Lambert, the reporter, had been waiting for the press conference in East Palestine, Ohio, to begin at 3 o’clock in the afternoon; however, it did not begin until approximately 5 o’clock in the evening. According to Mike Viqueira, the Washington Bureau Chief of NewsNation, who was interviewed on Wednesday evening, the later time matched with when he was supposed to do a live shot for the show during that time slot.
According to Lieutenant Seth Fraser of the Columbiana County Jail in Ohio, Mr. Lambert was charged with disorderly conduct as well as criminal trespassing. Mr. Fraser was able to provide this information. In a brief interview that took place on Wednesday evening, Lieutenant Fraser stated that Mr. Lambert would be detained in the jail for the night, and that he would be arraigned on Thursday morning.
But on Wednesday night, NewsNation announced that Mr. Lambert had been released from jail and broadcast an interview with him shortly after he was freed. The interview took place immediately after Mr. Lambert was let out of jail.
Mr. Lambert told NewsNation that “no journalist expects to get arrested while you’re doing your job,” adding that he could not discuss in detail about the event because the charges were still pending.
In reference to Mr. Lambert, Lieutenant Fraser stated that he had been taking calls all day from individuals “asking why he can’t be released tonight.”
There is a lack of clarity regarding which law enforcement authorities were engaged in the arrest. On Wednesday night, callers seeking comment from the East Palestine Police Department and the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office were met with silence when they tried to reach them by phone.
