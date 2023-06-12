Ohio Kid Charged With Strangling 18-year-old in Myrtle Beach

Police say that an 18-year-old guy from central Ohio strangled a teenage girl to death at a house near Myrtle Beach. He is being charged with murder.
Horry County cops picked up Blake William Linkous of Blue Rock, Ohio, last week, the Sun News says. He is being held in jail without a bond.
The tweet below verifies the news:
Ohio teen accused of strangling 18-year-old woman to death near Myrtle Beach https://t.co/hMA5Vh256Y
— clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) June 12, 2023
WMBF tells us Natalie Martin, who was 18 and lived in Roseville, Ohio, was found not moving or talking on Wednesday. WBNS Channel 10 says that the police say Martin had been killed. At first, it was said that Martin was found in a hotel room, but the Sun News says that it happened in a house.
