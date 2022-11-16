Ohio Man Pleads Guilty To Gun, Drug Offences After Gunfight

On Monday, an Ohio man admitted to federal gun and drug charges stemming from a gunfight in West Virginia in 2021.

Chesapeake, Ohio native Austin Bruce Jeffreys, now 28, pled guilty to gun possession and use during a narcotics trafficking felony, as well as to conspiracy to do the same.

Documents and testimony from Jeffreys’ court appearance on June 14, 2021 indicate that he had phone conversations with a prisoner at the Western Regional Jail.

According to a news statement from the United States Department of Justice, Jeffreys agreed to pick up the prisoner’s suboxone from a Huntington house after speaking with the convict over the phone.

Jeffreys said he would visit the house while armed with a.380 handgun since the suboxone was now in the possession of another individual.

The Department of Justice claims that upon Jeffreys’ arrival at the apartment, he and another individual engaged in gunfire.

The DOJ claims that Jeffreys phoned the prisoner again on a taped line and discussed the shooting and his knowledge of the narcotics’ distribution plans.

On February 13, 2022, Jeffreys will be sentenced and might get anything from a $500,000 fine to life in jail.

Jacob Benjamin Loper, 21, pleaded guilty to attempted possession with intent to distribute suboxone and conspiracy to use a handgun in a drug trafficking felony on May 9, 2022, and was sentenced to 30 months in prison.