Oklahoma House Fire Kills 8; Cops Investigate Possible Homicide

On Thursday afternoon, eight individuals were found dead after a fire in Oklahoma. The fire is being looked at as a possible murder investigation by both local and federal investigators.

Around 4 o’clock in the afternoon, a call came in about a fire that had broken out in the Tulsa suburb of Broken Arrow.

The source of the fire and the number of fatalities are unknown, but officials say there is no imminent danger to the public.

According to Broken Arrow police spokesman Ethan Hutchins, “preliminary reports are that this is going to be a homicide investigation.” “We’re still attempting to put out the fire and figure out what happened to these people,” authorities said.

Hutchins echoed the previous statement, describing the situation as “complicated,” and he also refused to elaborate on the ongoing search for the perpetrator.

“This comes as a surprise to everyone in Broken Arrow. You may feel secure in this city, “…Hutchins remarked. Since this is not a common occurrence in our city, we are asking for everyone’s help in praying and coming together.

According to eyewitnesses, two parents and six children made up the household at the address in question, which police say is the subject of their investigation.

While traveling with her children, one witness claims she seen a plume of smoke coming from the direction of the home.

“As I got closer to the house, I saw smoke streaming out of the very top of the house, what appeared to be maybe the attic,” Catelin Powers said.

Powers said she observed a man and a woman standing in the front yard. A third man emerged from the building with a young adult woman who appeared to be comatose in his arms. After that, the eyewitness left the scene so she wouldn’t traumatize her kids.

The FBI’s Division of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives was helping with the probe.