Older Man Killed and 3 Injured In Horrific Dog Attack In San Antonio

According to authorities, a vicious dog attack left an elderly man dead and three other people hurt in a San Antonio neighbourhood on Friday afternoon. The responding firefighters had to beat the dogs off in order to reach the victims.
According to San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood, firefighters called to a report of a dog bite arrived at the scene at around 1:45 p.m. local time to find an elderly man “being pulled by a dog.”
Before they exited the fire truck, Hood claimed that they could see how badly injured he was.
Hood described the sight as “horrific,” adding that the firefighters had to use “pick-axes and pipe poles” to fend off numerous pit dogs in order to get to the two casualties, an elderly man and a woman. According to Hood, the attack happened on a walkway.
The Woman Is Still In Critical Condition
According to reports, The victim received blood at the site before being sent to a hospital, where he later passed away, according to Hood. The woman was admitted to the hospital in a critical state. Their names weren’t made public.
During the incident, a fire captain also received a bite to the leg, while a fourth victim had a bite to the hand and was sent to a hospital, according to Hood.
Hood called the firefighters’ actions “extremely heroic.”
“For us, this is not the usual. Typically, we don’t arrive and have to protect patients from other people or animals “explained Hood.
Three dogs, all Staffordshire Terriers, were taken into custody by animal control, according to Shannon Sims, director of San Antonio Animal Care Services. According to Sims, the incident involved at least two of those dogs. The same property owners, who were questioned by police on the site, are the owners of all three.
The probe is still in its “early stages,” he continued, and the owners “may face prosecution.”
The same dogs, according to Sims, were allegedly responsible for a “prior bite” incident in 2021 for which they were temporarily impounded before being eventually released back to their owners.
