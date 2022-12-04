Oldest Woman Alive 399 Years Old Real Or Fake: Know Everything About The Trending Video Of A 399 Years Old Human

Oldest Woman Alive 399 Years Old Real Or Fake: A video that surfaced online a few days ago purported to show a monk who was 163 years old and left many people dumbfounded.
Some people who use the internet have developed the mistaken belief that there is a woman living who is 399 years old; however, this is not the case.
Since the video of the monk went viral and was posted on TikTok for the first time in January, a number of people have speculated on what it could mean.
As yet another urban legend sweeps the Internet, here is all the information you could possibly need to know about the woman who many people mistakenly believe to be 399 years old.
Oldest Woman Alive 399 Years Old Real Or Fake
It is abundantly clear that the photographs are forgeries. If she had lived so long on Earth, researchers would be highly interested in discovering her secrets, and historians would be quite interested in hearing her perspective on a wide range of historical events, from the French Revolution to the beginning of World War I.
According to the findings of one study, the maximum probable lifetime for a human being is approximately 150 years.
According to Peter Fedichev, a researcher and senior author at the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology, who was quoted in Inverse, “What we’re arguing here is that the strategy of reducing frailty, so reducing the illness load, has just an incremental ability to extend your longevity.”
This suggests that everyone has the same amount of time to live in this world, regardless of how lucky they are or how good their behaviors are.
It is approximately as likely that Boris Johnson will resign as Prime Minister or that the ghost of Karl Marx will appear on your door and demand that you pay the higher energy rates as it is for you to survive to the age of 399.
Who Is Luang Pho Yai
To give you an exact number, Luang Pho Yai is 109 years old.
Because of his granddaughter, who used the TikTok handle @auyary13 to share recordings of her grandfather lecturing, the Thai Buddhist monk gained notoriety all over the world.
Her profile is littered with TikToks featuring Luang Pho Yai. More than 88 million people have viewed the video of him praying over a sick girl while she was in the hospital.
The following is what is said in the caption: “When the young grandson came to call Luang Ta, he could sense the love and care.” Amen. We are pounding on the door of heaven on behalf of the future generation.
Who Is The Oldest Person Currently Living?
On January 20, the Guinness World Records organization confirmed that a resident of Fukuoka, Japan named Kane Tanaka is the oldest living person. Given that the woman was born on January 2, 1903, we can calculate that she is 119 years old right now.
In addition to being the oldest living lady in the world, Kane Tanaka is also the only person to have survived two global pandemics: the Great Kane in 1918 and the Asian flu in 2003. Tanaka wed her cousin when she was only 19 years old, and the couple went on to have four children of their own as well as one kid who was adopted.
She was there in 1937 when her husband and their two sons left for the Second Sino-Japanese War, and she was there when they came back. The man who had been her husband for 90 years has passed away. She now has eight great-grandchildren and five grandchildren of her own, making her a very proud grandma.
