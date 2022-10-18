Ole Miss Rocked By Hit-and-run Death

Two guys from Collierville have been taken into custody after a fatal hit-and-run near Oxford City Hall.

Both Seth Rokitka, 24, and Tristan Holland, 18, have been charged by Oxford police in connection with the attack that took the life of one Ole Miss student and wounded the other.

Rokitka has been charged with one count of responsibilities of driver involved in accident resulting in death and one count of duties of driver involved in accident leading in personal injury as well as manslaughter and aggravated DUI.

The Oxford Police Department (OPD) said that Holland had been detained in Shelby County on charges of accessory after the fact and will be extradited back to Oxford to face those charges.

After his vehicle was discovered crashed in Marshall County, Mississippi, police in Oxford, Mississippi, said they apprehended Rokitka.

According to OPD, Rokitka and Holland had no previous encounters with the two Ole Miss students before to the fatal hit-and-run, and despite knowing what they had just done, they still did not stop to offer help to the two students.

In a Facebook post, Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill named the deceased student as Walker Fielder.

A report from the Oxford Police Department indicates that at about 1 a.m., officers went to the rear parking lot of City Hall. on Sunday, October 16th, authorities responded to reports of a man and a woman who had been hurt.

It has been stated that Fielder was declared dead at Baptist Memorial Hospital in North Mississippi, while the second victim was sent to Regional One for medical attention.

It was “awful, horrible,” as sophomore Robert Tilotta from Ole Miss put it. That’s something I just can’t fathom

Tilotta said Sunday morning that Downtown Oxford was still bustling with students celebrating Saturday night’s triumph against Auburn.

It was 11 o’clock in the morning, and we had a meeting scheduled. game, so everyone was smashed,” said junior Jake Cartwright. They had been drinking for at least 13 hours before this occurred around 1 in the morning.

Tilotta said he ran into one of the guys on Saturday night at a pub.

“He was in Rafters earlier, maybe like 7:00 p.m.,” he stated. He tried to start a fight with my pal and his visiting father.

The man in the red shirt staggering out of the pub was something he saw, he added.

Causing trouble with everyone and picking fights with everyone, as Tilotta put it.

Black ribbons adorned sorority and fraternity row at Ole Miss for hours on Monday, the day after the fatal hit-and-run.

Aubrey Williams, a student at Ole Miss, expressed horror at the news. “We’ve already had a lot of tragedies occurring here, and just another one happening again, it’s sad,” she said. A well-liked and active student, he was described as “a genuinely pleasant kid.”

Fielder turned 21 on Friday, and, according to his friends, he was already an active member of the Sigma Chi fraternity.

Ole Miss junior Jackson Magill stated, “It’s not just like losing just a student, but it’s also like losing a buddy.”