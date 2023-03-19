Olivet College Baseball Player Shot at Muskingum University in Ohio After Game

NEW CONCORD, Ohio — On Friday, a baseball player from Olivet College was shot at Muskingum University and taken to the hospital.
Olivet College said in a statement on Saturday that the player went back to the university’s dugout to get something he had forgotten. He was shot after an argument with someone who had a gun.
Olivet College officials said the suspect was arrested and the student-athlete was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.
Olivet College says that the player was sent home from the hospital and is now being cared for by his parents.
The Saturday and Sunday games between Olivet and Muskingum were called off.
The tweet below shows the prayers of another baseball player for the victim:
Keeping @OlivetBaseball1 in my thoughts today after a player was hospitalized after being shot multiple times last night. Absolutely devastating. Prayers out to his family, teammates and coaches. Thankful to hear he’s in stable conditionhttps://t.co/lp3jnNnVhA
— Stephen Schoch (@bigdonkey47) March 18, 2023
Officials say that the rest of Olivet College’s baseball team is on its way back to campus.
After the shooting, the college plans to keep helping student-athletes and their families deal with the trauma.
Olivet College wrote, “This is a hard time for everyone involved, and our attention is on helping the student-athletes and staff.” “Please think about and pray for your fellow Comets.”
