Olivia Wilde Net Worth, Career, And All You Need To Know

Olivia Wilde is an American actress and director. Beyond her work on the medical drama series House (2007–2012), she has appeared in films such as Tron: Legacy (2010), Cowboys & Aliens (2011), and The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013), and The Lazarus Effect (2014). (2015).

As Julia in the musical 1984, Wilde made her Broadway debut that same year. In 2019, she made her feature directorial debut with the teen comedy Booksmart, which garnered her the Independent Spirit Award for Best First Feature, which she handed to her co-director.

Early life

The actress Olivia Wilde was born in New York City on March 10, 1984, to Olivia Jane Cockburn. Both her mother, Leslie Cockburn, and father, Andrew Cockburn, work in the field of journalism. Claud Cockburn, a British novelist, is Olivia’s grandfather and she has two siblings, Chloe and Charlie.

She attended Georgetown Day School in Washington, D.C., where she grew up. Then she went to Phillips Academy for her senior year. Olivia changed her last name to Oscar Wilde while she was still in high school. While she was admitted into Bard College in New York, she continued to delay her enrollment to concentrate on her acting career. Later, Wilde attended the Gaiety School of Acting in Dublin, Ireland.

Career

A year later, she starred in “The Girl Next Door” and began a 13-episode run as Alex Kelly on “The O.C.” Olivia made her television debut in 2003 on Fox’s “Skin,” where she played Jewel Goldman for six episodes. Wilde next appeared in the films “Conversations with Other Women” (2005), “Alpha Dog” (2006), “Bickford Shmeckler’s Cool Ideas” (2006), and “Turistas” (2006) before appearing in “The Death and Life of Bobby Z,” “The Black Donnellys,” and “Beauty on the Vine” off-Broadway.

As an internist with Huntington’s disease, Remy “Thirteen” Hadley, Olivia joined the cast of “House” in September of that year and starred in 81 episodes of the medical drama. Meanwhile, Wilde starred in various films, including “Year One” (2009), Butter (2009), and “Tron: Legacy,” which both grossed $400.1 million and $174 million at the box office, respectively, during his time on House.

Don’t Worry Darling

As a worldwide brand ambassador for Revlon, she appeared in advertisements for the cosmetics firm during this period, with Jason Bateman and Ryan Reynolds in 2011’s The Change-Up, as well as producing the documentary “Sun City Picture House” in 2010. “Drinking Buddies,” “Her,” “The Incredible Burt Wonderstone,” “Rush,” and “Third Person” were among Olivia’s five films of 2013, the last of which she also produced. “BoJack Horseman,” “Portlandia,” and “The Longest Week” are just a few of her notable cinematic roles since 2014, when she began portraying Charlotte in the Netflix cartoon series.

“Meadowland” and “A Vigilante” followed, as well as “Love the Coopers” (2015), “Life Itself” (2018), and “Richard Jewell,” in which Wilde appeared (2019). As Devon Finestra in HBO’s “Vinyl” in 2016, she appeared as a guest star in “Doll & Em” in the UK in 2015 and as Radiana in a 2017 episode of Fox’s “Son of Zorn” in the voice role of her character. “Booksmart,” Olivia’s first feature film as a director, received critical praise and multiple accolades in 2019. At this point, Wilde is set to appear in the film “How It Ends,” as well as the psychological horror film “Don’t Worry Darling.”

Investing in property

When Olivia purchased a Los Feliz property in 2011 for $2.295 million, she sold it for $2.19 million in July of that year. With a price tag of $3.49 million, Wilde and Sudeikis purchased a Silver Lake residence in 2019. They paid $6.5 million in 2014 for a 6,500-square-foot, nine-bedroom Brooklyn townhouse.

Olivia Wilde’s Net Worth

Wilde’s net worth is $25 million as an actor and filmmaker. Remy “Thirteen” Hadley on House (2007–2012) and in films such as “Tron: Legacy,” “The Change-Up,” “Cowboys & Aliens,” and “The Lazarus Effect” make Wilde a household name (2015).

“Stolen” by Dashboard Confessional (2007), “Nice for What” by Drake (2018, both directed by Olivia), and Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros “No Love Like Yours” (2016) are just a few of the music videos Olivia has appeared in or directed (2016).

Free Hugs (2011), Wake Up (2020), and BookSmart (2019) was also directed by Wilde, which won an Independent Spirit Award for Best First Feature and earned Beanie Feldstein a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Feldstein. As Julia in the Broadway version of “1984,” Wilde has also appeared on the West End stage.

