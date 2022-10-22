One California Woman’s Eye Has 23 Contact Lenses

An elderly woman from California complained of blurred vision, and an ophthalmologist discovered 23 disposable contact lenses stuck in her eye.

Dr. Katerina Kurteeva of California Eye Associates in Newport Beach, California, told Fox News Digital via email, “I was shocked when I removed the first two contacts and found an additional dark blob buried in the corner.”

She explained that she had called for her technician at that point in order to record the remaining steps of the foreign body removal procedure.

The doctor admitted, “I had no idea what was coming at me.” In my 19 years of clinical experience, this is the only instance like this that I have seen.

Kurteeva’s Instagram account, @California Eye Associates, is where she regularly posts information, images, and videos related to eye health.

While she was aware of a case a few years back in which many contact lenses were taken from one eye, she remarked, “My case is unusual in that we were able to capture the removal on camera as it happened in a completely unforeseen method.”

An elderly woman in the United Kingdom had 27 lenses removed from her eye before to cataract surgery in 2017, according to the journal Optometry Today.

Kurteeva decided to film the lens extraction she assisted with because she thought it would be useful for patient education.

It took me a long time to earn my degree as an ophthalmologist, therefore I consider it an honor to do what I do.

The world would be a better place if this experience influenced young people to pursue careers in eye specialization, she said.

She emphasized that removing all 23 lenses was a “therapeutic, not harmful” procedure. “After I gave the patient an anesthetic drop, she felt no discomfort.”

Kurteeva also discussed the risks of sleeping with your contact lenses in.

The cornea is the transparent front window of the eye, and she explained that “this bacteria loves [the] warm and moist environment of the eye surface and can attach to [the] contact lens surface and then move to the cornea.”

A deep corneal ulcer that can cause significant vision loss can form in as little as 24 hours.

RELIEF FOR DRY EYES

Although it is “uncommon,” Kurteeva claimed it is possible if one “forgets to take a contact from the eye the night before.”