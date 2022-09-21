One Day After Stoppage Ended, New Orange Line Train Was Removed

A new Orange Line train was pulled out of service Tuesday night, just one day after the entire line reopened after a 30-day shutdown.

“I just wasn’t surprised. I don’t think anybody on that train was surprised,” T rider Lisa McColgan from Malden said.

At Downtown Crossing during the evening commute Tuesday, the doors to a brand-new train were stuck open.

“The doors would open and then close and then open and then close,” McColgan said.

Everyone on board the train was told to get off and get on the next train.

“It was actually really hot in there,” said Eddie Fisher of Malden. “Pretty uncomfortable and there were I would say hundreds of people there. I’ve never seen Downtown Crossing that packed.”

Passengers tell WBZ only two days into the new and improved Orange Line, their 30-minute commutes took two hours.

“Just sort of this disbelief but at the same time this resignation, like OK can we just go back on the shuttle buses because at least the doors were working and the seats were more comfortable,” McColgan said.

Regular service resumed at about 7 p.m.

“You know I kind of blame myself for not expecting this. It’s pretty Orange Line of the Orange Line I would say,” Fisher said.

As they rode the Orange Line, they tried to see the silver lining.

“One thing I did notice was the floors were nice and shiny so, way to go MBTA,” McColgan said.

The Orange Line shutdown allowed crews to work on dozens of projects that would have taken five years to finish on nights and weekends.

Some of the changes include replacing 14,000 feet of rail, adding 400 rail fasteners, installing track signal upgrades, and eliminating slow zones.