One Detained In Relation With Fatal Home Explosion In Sunset District

After a home explosion killed one person on Thursday in the Sunset District, the San Francisco Police Department detained a suspect. Darron Price, 53, of San Francisco, was detained on suspicion of manslaughter, drug production, and two counts of endangering children.
A residence in the 1700 block of 22nd Avenue was the scene of the three-alarm fire. In the house, one adult female was fatally harmed, another was gravely hurt, and a firefighter was only slightly hurt.
Investigators found signs of a potential drug production facility while inspecting the house. Investigators eventually discovered that an operational illicit drugs manufacturing lab was present in the house when the explosion occurred.
After looking into the house, the investigators were able to pinpoint the culprit. SFPD apprehended Price on Newhall Street on Friday at about 4:30 p.m.
The fire caused damage to three residences. On 22nd Avenue, some buildings received evacuation orders. Investigations are being conducted into the adult female’s demise who was discovered in the house.
Just before 9:30 a.m., the San Francisco Fire Department was called to the scene of the explosion. The explosion shattered the windows and doors of the nearby residences as well as the street’s cars.
The explosion was connected to the event on Friday that forced the evacuation of the Daly City BART station, according to KRON4. On Friday, witnesses reported seeing a van at the focal point of the explosion in Daly City departing the area.
Later, according to Vaswani, the SFPD will issue a news statement with more details. When KRON4 finds out more, we’ll update this story.
