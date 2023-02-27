One Man Was Killed In The Marigny Early On Sunday

An investigation has been opened by the New Orleans Police Department into a shooting that occurred in the Marigny early on Sunday morning.

Just after seven in the morning, officers from the NOPD discovered a male in the 1000 block of Kerlerec Street who was unresponsive and suffering from several gunshot wounds. The victim was declared dead at the spot.

There is currently no information available on a suspect.

NOPD official twitter account tweeted about the news.

Death Was Result Of A Homicide According To NOPD

Officials with the NOPD have determined that the death was the result of a homicide, which indicates that members of the NOPD’s homicide section will be in charge of leading the investigation.

Although the investigation is not yet complete and the search for clues is still ongoing, the police have stated that they are eager to speak with anyone who may have information about the case.

Call CrimeStoppers at either the local number, 504.822.1111, or the toll-free number, 1.877.903.7867, if you are willing to give information that may assist the police in their investigation.

After the victim’s family has been notified and an autopsy has been performed, the identify of the deceased will be made public.

