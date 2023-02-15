One Missile Shot At An Unidentified Flying Object Landed In Lake Huron

In Washington, The administration’s future plan for handling unidentified flying objects may be known to the American public by the end of the week, but some questions regarding three recent ones that the U.S. military shot down may never be resolved.
According to White House and Pentagon officials on Tuesday, debris from the three low-altitude objects that U.S. Air Force air-to-air missiles shot down this weekend has still not been located, and one of the missiles that missed its target is now at the bottom of Lake Huron.
Canada and the state of Michigan both border the lake. Authorities stated on Monday that they think the object’s debris crashed into Canadian seas.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman, Gen. Mark Milley, stated on Tuesday that when two U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter planes were instructed to strike the object over the lake, “the first shot missed.”
Milley added, “We take great care to ensure the air space is free, and the backdrop is clear to the maximum effect of the missile range.
We tracked the missile all the way down in this instance, where it fell harmlessly into Lake Huron’s water. Additionally, we ensured that no commercial, private, or recreational aircraft were using the airspace.
When asked if the AIM-9X Sidewinder missile would be recovered, the U.S. Air Force did not respond right away.
Officials have not provided many details on the three objects that were shot down on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday over Lake Huron, the Canadian wilderness, and the sea ice in Alaska.
John Kirby, a spokesman for the National Security Council, said on a call with reporters on Tuesday, “We’re taking this day by day and doing the best we can to attempt to locate the debris and then establish a plan to collect it.”
We have some extremely difficult circumstances here, Kirby added.
The occurrences happened after a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon was shot down on February 4, six nautical miles off the coast of South Carolina. China claimed the 60,000-foot-high high-altitude balloon was gathering weather information.
According to American authorities, the 200-foot maneuverable balloon carrying aircraft-sized technology was a component of a massive Chinese monitoring program that spanned dozens of nations.
However, little is known about the three unmanned objects that were spotted by American and Canadian radar and were traveling at a speed of between 20,000 and 40,000 feet. The only thing that is known is that the object that was shot down on Friday just off Alaska’s Northern Slope was the size of a car, according to officials.
Kirby, referring to the People’s Republic of China, said: “So far, we haven’t seen any indication or anything that points specifically to the idea that these three objects were part of the PRC’s spy balloon program, or that they were definitively involved in external intelligence collection efforts.”
Although Kirby denied that anyone had made a claim for the objects, the U.S. is taking the possibility that they could be privately held commercial or scientific items into consideration.
This week, representatives from a number of government organizations are gathering to discuss strategy and decision-making for taking down unidentified flying objects in light of NORAD’s modification of its radar to identify smaller, slower, and lower altitude craft. According to Kirby, a strategy should be ready by the end of the week.
Sens. Briefed
Senators from the United States who are interested in learning more about the items were given a confidential briefing by Pentagon officials on Tuesday morning.
After the briefing, Idaho Sen. Jim Risch, the chair of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and the ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee informed reporters that all three objects were “very, very small” and that at least one of them was carrying a payload.
The Idaho Republican said the objects were smaller than cars but withheld any other information.
The only thing I should probably say about that is that Risch said.
President Joe Biden was requested to address the nation by Sen. Tom Cotton, who serves on the Armed Services and Intelligence committees of the Senate.
After the secret briefing, the Arkansas Republican said, “Americans are scared, they’re concerned, and they’re curious, and they have a right to know why President Biden commanded the activities that he did over the last week.”
Democratic senator from Delaware Chris Coons said he believes the president should hold off on making a speech until more information is available.
“It seems sensible that there is a lot of talk and concern. As a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Coons advised the president to wait until there was clarity about what was happening and a clear plan of action for what we will and should do in regard to other countries surveillance programs and resolving the problem of objects whose origin and purpose are unclear.
Kirby asserts that Biden’s “deliberate procedure” to order the downing of the unidentified aircraft followed the military’s advice due to worries that the items would be used for spying or endanger the roughly 30,000-foot altitude of civilian aviation traffic.
When questioned by journalists if the president would give a speech, Kirby replied that he had “nothing to speak about with respect to the president’s public engagements” and that Biden is being kept informed of any changes.