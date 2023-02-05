One Person Dead In Saluda County Car Accident

Georgia (WRDW/WAGT) – August Following an automobile collision in Saluda County early on Sunday, one person has died.
South Carolina Highway Patrol officers claim that the collision occurred around 12:15 on Sunday morning on SE 23 close to Dickert Drive, a little more than two miles west of Batesburg.
A 2003 Chevy sedan was heading south on South Carolina 23 when it veered off the right side of the road, collided with a ditch, and then struck a utility pole.
At the scene of the collision, the driver passed away.
Although there are few details at this time, an investigation is still being conducted.
Although the driver’s name is also unknown, we have contacted the Saluda County coroner for more details.
