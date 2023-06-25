One Person Is Injured In A Shooting At Burger King On Summer Avenue

According to the reports of the Memphis Police Department (MPD), there was a gunshot that took place in the Burger King that is located in the 4430 block of Summer Avenue.
According to the officers that arrived to this site shortly before 6 o’clock in the evening, they located one male who appeared to have been shot.
Metropolitan Police Department said, he was airlifted to Regional One Hospital in a severe condition.
The tweet below confirms the news:
At 5:36 pm, officers responded to Burger King at 4430 Block of Summer Avenue regarding a shooting. Officers located a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to Regional One in critical condition. Officers have one suspect detained. pic.twitter.com/93DQFirNSv
— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 25, 2023
Officers have reported that they have one suspect in custody.
