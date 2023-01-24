One Person Is Killed And Seven People Are Injured In An Oakland Shooting

At least one person was killed and at least seven others were injured when a mass shooting took place at a gas station in Oakland on Monday evening. This was the second mass shooting to take place in the Bay Area on Monday and the third mass shooting to take place in California in the past three days.
It was just after 6 o’clock in the evening when the gunfire was reported in the 5900 block of MacArthur Boulevard near Seminary Avenue. This location is close to the campus of Mills College. When investigators from the Oakland Police Department investigated a ShotSpotter activation in the vicinity, they discovered that there had been a shootout between a number of different people.
According to an independent journalist who was there at the scene and gave video photos to CBS News Bay Area, the shooting took place in the area as the production of a music video was taking place.
When officers got at the scene, they did not find any victims; however, they did recover a number of spent gunshot casings. After that, the department found out that many victims of gunshot wounds had self-transported themselves to local hospitals.
In a statement to the press, the police reported there were a total of eight victims; one of them had passed away, while the others were said to be in stable condition. There was not a single scrap of information that might be considered suspicious.
Seven people were killed by gunfire early on Monday morning in two distinct sites in Half Moon Bay, which is located on the San Francisco Peninsula. The suspect in these killings turned himself in to the police a short time after they occurred.
After observing the Lunar New Year, 11 people were murdered on Saturday in a mass shooting that took place at a dance class in Monterey Park, which is located in the county of Los Angeles. After some time, the perpetrator of the shooting was located dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Read More:
- A Suspect Killed During Police Shooting In Kansas After Two Found Dead In Phoenix
- A Teenager Confesses To Killing Lucia Bremer