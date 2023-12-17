One Person Killed in Gunfire Involving a Barricade in Anne Arundel County!

Severn, Maryland was the scene of a shooting on Saturday, prompting the Anne Arundel County Police to respond to a barricade situation. According to the police, a shooting in the 1800 block of Blue Jay Court happened in the context of a domestic dispute.
The Anne Arundel County Police Department is on scene investigating a contact shooting in the 1800 block of Blue Jay Court in Severn. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/Vd1KmxTuI0
— Anne Arundel County Police Department (@AACOPD) December 16, 2023
Authorities said a suspect and a woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound were inside a residence on Blue Jay Court. “The only thing that was going through my head was everyone should probably stay away from the windows because we don’t know what could happen at this point,” said a neighborhood resident who goes by the name of Keonya.
According to locals who spoke with WJZ, police were trying to engage with the gunman using a megaphone. “I just heard this loud noise—someone talking—and I woke up,” a neighborhood resident who goes by the name of Kim said.
“I was like: What is that? I looked out my window. I saw the whole street was blocked off. Police were asking people to go back inside their homes. I was just, like, who are they looking for? They were saying his name, but I wasn’t sure who they were talking about.”
There was an end to the barricade issue at about 1 p.m. According to the authorities, one of the two people at home had shot themselves at that point.
At about 4:15 p.m., Caroline Foreback of WJZ witnessed investigators removing a body from the residence. The event has been reported to the next of kin of that victim, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.
“It’s very unfortunate. Stuff like this usually doesn’t happen here,” Keonya said. “I’ve been here over 20 years. It’s fairly quiet, a pretty good community.”
