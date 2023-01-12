One Person Was Discovered Dead In A Submerged Car In Sonoma County

According to a post on social media, rescue workers from Sonoma County found one person deceased after conducting a search that lasted for two days in Forestville. The individual was located inside a vehicle that had been submerged in floodwaters.
The California Highway Patrol received a report on Tuesday regarding a vehicle that had become submerged in floodwaters on the 6000 block of Trenton-Healdsburg Road. According to what was said in the article, the caller reportedly stated that there was water in the vehicle before they were disconnected.
According to the dispatchers, they made multiple attempts to get in touch with the caller before sending out the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Marine Unit, the Henry 1 helicopter, the CHP helicopter, several deputies, and personnel from the Sonoma County Fire District Swift Water Rescue to look for the vehicle and its driver.
Regrettably, they were unable to locate either the vehicle or the driver before sunset on Tuesday, at which point it was no longer safe for rescue workers to continue their efforts.
At six in the morning on Wednesday, search and rescue crews got back to work. According to the officials, they discovered the vehicle buried in flood waters between 8 and 10 feet deep approximately 100 yards away from the roadway at 7:46 in the morning.
When a deputy from the Marine Unit jumped inside the vehicle to see if anyone was inside, they discovered the deceased body of the victim, Daphne Fontino, who was 43 years old and from Ukiah.
As of Tuesday, it was reported that 17 people had died in California as a result of storm-related causes. This makes the recent storms deadlier than the wildfires that have occurred in the state over the past two years.
Read More:
- After A Neighbor Heard Screaming In A Scottsdale Apartment, A Man Was Charged With Sex Trafficking
- Parents Of 6-year-old Alleged School Shooter In Virginia May Be Charged