One Person Was Killed After A Georgia Family Was Found Shot In Their Driveway

On Friday night, deputies responded to a call about a family that had been found shot in their driveway.
At 11:01 p.m. on Friday, officials from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Thoroughbred Lane.
Deputy sheriffs arrived on the scene to discover a 52-year-old man, his wife, and their child all suffering from gunshot wounds on the driveway of their residence.
Atrium Health was called, and all three victims were brought there, but one of them did not survive.
Both the mother and her child are currently described as having a stable condition.
There has been no public announcement on the victims’ names.
The circumstances leading up to the incident are still being investigated by the authorities.
At this point, the authorities have not pinpointed any possible culprits.
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office requests that anyone who may have information on this occurrence call them at the following number: 478-751-7500.
