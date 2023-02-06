One Person Was Killed In A Car Crash In Downtown El Paso

According to the reports from the police, an automobile accident that occurred in the middle of downtown El Paso resulted in the death of one individual.
At the intersection of Stanton Street and Missouri Avenue is where the collision took place. The report of the collision came in at 1:22 in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Initial reports from emergency personnel indicate that a vehicle was involved in a collision with a parking structure.
One individual was found to be in critical condition and was sent to the hospital, where they ultimately passed away.
The presence of special traffic investigators (STI) has been verified by the local police department.
