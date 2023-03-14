One Police Officer was Killed and Another was Injured During a Standoff with a Suspect in Hermann, Missouri

After two police officers were shot in the area the night before, the standoff with the suspect in Hermann, Missouri, ended at 1:30 p.m. Once the shooter escaped the scene on Sunday, police declared a blue alert, which resulted in a lengthy standoff lasting many hours.
At a press conference on Monday, authorities said they had arrested Kenneth Simpson, 35, on numerous outstanding warrants from Franklin and Warren counties after detectives rushed to Casey’s General Store in Hermann.
It was at this point that Simpson allegedly opened fire, killing one of the cops. The condition of the other officer is described as critical but stable. They said they found out Simpson was at a house nearby, and the MSHP SWAT squad and negotiators tried to get in touch with him.
On Monday, February 11, at around 2:00 p.m., Simpson willingly left the residence and was taken to Crawford County Prison. The suspect’s decision to turn himself into police was captured on camera by a News 4 team. Before 9:30 o’clock on a Sunday night, two police officers were dispatched to Casey’s General Store.
A disturbance at the Hermann store at 115 MO-19 prompted police to respond. As soon as police arrived, they exchanged gunfire with the suspect. Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith, one of the cops shot, was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to an MSHP statement.
Update: Both injured Hermann officers were transported to area hospitals. Unfortunately, we are saddened to announce the passing of Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith, who succumbed to his injuries. The second officer is in serious but stable condition. pic.twitter.com/oOZtbwz56j
— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) March 13, 2023
The second officer, Adam Sullentrup, has been publicly named by the City of Hermann. The suspect, who has been named as Simpson by MSHP, is thought to be barricaded in a house across the street from Casey’s General Store. Officers repeatedly yelled for the guy to come out of hiding all through the night and into the morning.
On the scene on Monday morning, News 4 reporter Alex Gaul witnessed state troopers approaching the residence with flashbangs and K-9 police. On Monday, SWAT officers sprayed the home with tear gas and burst through the front window after being given verbal directives.
Here is a good look at the SWAT team in front of the house on Market in Hermann, MO. @KMOV
We are being moved off the scene by Gasconade Co. Sheriff, who confirm the standoff is still going.
Police believe the suspect accused of shooting two local officers last night is inside. pic.twitter.com/mywpRdXsl5
— Alex Gaul (@AlexGaulTV) March 13, 2023
Simpson eventually left the house, where he was apprehended after walking out with his hands in the air. Around 10:50 this morning, a robot was spotted being used to break into the house. According to the court documents, Simpson has an extensive criminal history that dates back to 2004 and includes multiple pending cases.
SWAT teams are now using a robot to breach the home and clear it. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/2f6ajsKR0K
— Alex Gaul (@AlexGaulTV) March 13, 2023
Since April 2022, he has evaded capture by government agents. The police request that anybody who sees Simpson immediately contact either 911 or the appropriate authorities in their area. In response to the incident, a representative from Casey’s said:
“Our heartfelt sympathies go out to the officers who were involved, their families, and everyone at the Hermann Police Department. Our team is grateful for the work these officers do to keep our community safe. The store team members were unharmed and the store is currently closed. We are working with the authorities to provide any information or assistance they may need as they investigate this incident.”
As a result of the gunshot on Monday, the city office in Hermann was closed to the general public. On Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., friends and family can pay their respects to Det. Sgt. Griffith at the Owensville High School gymnasium. The funeral will take place between the hours of 2 and 3.
