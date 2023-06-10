One Young Man is Shot on Rosewood

Police say that there was a shooting in Columbia and that one person was hurt.

The Columbia Police Department is looking into a shooting that happened Saturday around noon in the 3200 block of Rosewood Drive near Rosewood Elementary School.

Police said that one young guy had a non-life-threatening injury to his lower body and that the shooting seems to be a one-off. Someone is being held for questioning.

The police don’t know much about what happened, but they said they will post reports on the Twitter page of the Columbia Police Department.

