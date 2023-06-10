One Young Man is Shot on Rosewood

Police say that there was a shooting in Columbia and that one person was hurt.
The Columbia Police Department is looking into a shooting that happened Saturday around noon in the 3200 block of Rosewood Drive near Rosewood Elementary School.
Police said that one young guy had a non-life-threatening injury to his lower body and that the shooting seems to be a one-off. Someone is being held for questioning.
The police don’t know much about what happened, but they said they will post reports on the Twitter page of the Columbia Police Department.
Shooting investigation at the 3200 block of Rosewood Drive. Young male w/non-life threatening injury to the lower body. Appears to be an isolated incident. One person detained for questioning. Limited info since the incident happened shortly after noon. Updates posted here. pic.twitter.com/PL18ltqGUC
— Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) June 10, 2023
