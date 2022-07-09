Only Murders In the Building Season 3 News, Cast, Rumors

Even though Only Murders in the Building season 2 has just premiered, a third season is already in the works.

Only Murders in the Building premiered on Hulu in 2021, and since then, people have been hooked. The show follows three true-crime enthusiasts who band together to solve a murder that occurred right next door to them. Selena Gomez co-stars in the romantic comedy with Steve Martin (as Charles) and Martin Short (as Oliver) (Mabel).

Season 2 of Murders in the Building is set to premiere on Hulu on June 28th, but could there be a third season shortly? Season 3 premiere date, cast, spoilers, news, and trailers are all here for your perusal.

Have Only Murders in the Building been Renewed for Season 3?

As of right now, Hulu hasn’t confirmed or denied the existence of a third season of Only Murders in the Building. Selena Gomez, on the other hand, appears to have unintentionally spilled the beans. She remarked, “I finished season 2, I finished my cooking program, and now I’m going to stay in the studio till season 3. As a general rule, we’ll be working on new material.

The rumors that Selena will be in the studio until season 3 suggest that production on the third season has already begun. In other words, it appears that a third season of The Walking Dead is imminent.

According to showrunner John Hoffman, “There’s so much hope for a season 3 that comes from all of us,” in an interview with Metro. This has been a wonderful experience for everyone involved with the production. Season 2 ended with a cliffhanger, so we’re hoping for more. “As a little bit of a teaser, the plot lends itself in the conclusion.”

“So don’t miss the finale of season 2!” he added. To get to season 3, we want to try something new.

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Expected Cast

If Only Murders in the Building season 2 is a success, we can expect to see the main cast returning. The actors that played Charles and Oliver, as well as Selena Gomez and Aaron Dominguez and Amy Ryan and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, as well as Jan and Detective Williams, are all set to return.

Cara Delevingne (Alice), who debuted in season 2 as a newcomer, could make a return in season 3. Additionally, it’s possible that the show’s supporting cast, including Amy Schumer and Shirley MacLaine, will return.

John Hoffman, the show’s executive producer, has also said that he would love to see Harry Styles join the ensemble in season 3. He retorted: “The rooms in the Arconia should be visited by Harry Styles. What’s the problem?”

Season 3 has not yet been announced. Season 1 launched in August of 2021, and Season 2 will premiere on June 28th of this year, thus a third season in the summer of 2023 seems likely.

It seems likely that season 3 will feature 10 episodes as well, based on the length of seasons 1 and 2.

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Plot

Murder is the only word that comes to mind. This classic trio of detectives is back in action!

Selena spoke to Variety in December 2021 about how she and series co-creator John Hoffman mapped out season 2 of the show. At the end of filming the first season, John began plotting out ideas for season 2, which ended with Selena’s character of Mabel (Steve) leaning over another dead body before getting arrested along with Charles (Steve) and Oliver (Oliver) (Martin).

As she recounted, the idea for yet another season was casually broached until John started spitting out these new concepts. It’s what makes the show so amazing that this is so unusual, yet I was surprised when I read it. What an excellent job they did with this new tale. ”

Season 3 of our favorite murder detectives are just around the corner, and we can’t wait!

Trailer

No, season 3 teasers have yet to be released by Hulu but stay tuned for updates.

