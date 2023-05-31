Incident in San Clemente Results to Arrests of Teens for Assault on US Marines

Multiple juveniles have been arrested by San Clemente sheriff’s deputies for allegedly assaulting three United States Marines over the weekend. Orange County Sheriff’s Department has charged nine youths in connection with the beating, as announced by Mayor Chris Duncan.
Five of the suspects were arrested and admitted to juvenile detention on charges of assault with a de@dly we@pon. The other four were each charged with disorderly conduct for assault and battery. “They typically don’t take juveniles into custody for misdemeanors,” said Duncan. “They will go through the process out of custody.”
Duncan said that the deputies had captured the primary suspects in the investigation. “They think they have the people they are looking for,” said Duncan. “Not to say that there might not be a few others out there. They feel pretty confident that they have the main perpetrators.”
The Marines claimed that at around 9:50 p.m. on Saturday, they were strolling along the pier when they approached a group of teenagers and requested them to cease setting off fireworks. According to one of the alleged victims, a self-identified Marine named Hunter Antonino, the group of three was “stomped on” and assaulted severely by the group of attackers.
The Marines could be seen lying in the fetal position, desperately trying to shield themselves from the barrage of kicks, as the spectators filmed the entire terrible thrashing. The teens were identified thanks to the footage captured by investigators.
“They had some videotape that wasn’t readily available to the public that had a lot better images of the individuals involved,” said Duncan. In order to identify the culprits, law enforcement in Orange County collaborated with the local school district to cross-reference the photographs with student information.
“In today’s age, you’re going to get caught — people are going to record it,” said Duncan. “I hope this serves as a learning lesson for young folks in the community not to let themselves get out of control when something like this happens.”
