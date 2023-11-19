Orange County Human Rights Conference: Navigating the Path to Inclusion

Orange County, in collaboration with Leadership Orange, is set to host the second annual Human Rights Conference on Thursday, December 7th, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The event will take place at the Orange Hall Theater at SUNY Orange in Middletown, offering a platform for meaningful discussions and insights.
The theme of this year’s conference, “DEAI: Where do we go from here?” reflects a commitment to addressing Diversity, Equity, Accessibility, and Inclusion (DEAI) issues. The conference aims to bring together professionals, employers, non-profits, educators, and service providers to explore the path forward in fostering inclusive and equitable services for the residents of Orange County.
Inaudy Gil, Executive Director of Orange County’s Human Rights Commission, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration with Leadership Orange. Throughout the day, guest speakers will deliver relevant information and tools to empower attendees in their respective fields.
The lineup of speakers includes notable figures such as Freddimir Garcia, Diversity Equity and Inclusion Officer for Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors; Hilda M. Jordan, Founder & Principal of HMJ Consulting; Ashley Riker, Vice President, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, of Hudson Valley Credit Union; and Georgia Colquhoun-Pryce, Director, Human Resources and Chair, Justice, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (JDEI) of St. Luke’s Montefiore, among others.
The Human Rights Conference serves as a platform for collaboration, education, and the exchange of ideas, contributing to the ongoing dialogue on creating a more inclusive and diverse community. By focusing on DEAI, the conference aims to provide actionable insights that can be applied in various professional settings, fostering positive change in Orange County.