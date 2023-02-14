Orange County Off-ramp Remains Unchanged Despite The Death Of The Driver Who Collided With A Retention Pond

It has been brought to the attention of News 6 that the motorist who went off an East Orange County off-ramp and ended up in a retention pond on Alafaya Trail has sadly passed away.
Two weeks ago, rescue workers worked frantically to save the life of the motorist, and the very next day, Orange County made a commitment to improve the safety of the State Road 408 exit by the end of the following week.
But after waiting two weeks, the news crew from News 6 returned to the crossroads and found that nothing had changed.
Elvia Rivera, the driver’s mother, has also observed this behaviour. Rivera has maintained the tradition of leaving flowers and balloons on Alafaya Trail in front of the retention pond ever since the passing of her son.
Christian Bodden reportedly passed away a few hours after his Mazda became immersed in the retention pond, as reported by Rivera.
A page set up to gather money for the children Bodden left behind has brought in over $2,500 as of right now.
A member of the Bodden family mentioned in a letter that Bodden spent twenty minutes underwater. According to the troopers, Bodden failed to stop at the traffic light at the bottom of the 408 off-ramp and then sped into the retention pond.
