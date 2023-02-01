Oregon Kidnapping Suspect Benjamin Foster Dead, After Hours-long Standoff With Police

Oregon Kidnapping Suspect Benjamin Foster Dead: After an hour-long confrontation with police on Tuesday night, the guy was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was accused of kidnapping and torturing a lady in Oregon this month.
According to authorities, CNN affiliate KTVL reported that Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, passed away in the hospital after police surrounded a property in Grants Pass, Oregon, where he was thought to be hiding under a house. According to the article, authorities had been pleading with the suspect to turn himself in.
Foster was said to have been spotted walking a dog in the Grants Pass region on Tuesday morning, according to authorities.
After discovering a lady who had been chained and brutally beaten into unconsciousness inside a Grants Pass residence, police said the search for Foster started on January 24. When police arrived, Foster had already left the crime site, according to them.
According to Grants Pass Police Chief Warren Hensman, the victim remained hospitalized on Sunday and was in critical condition.
According to the police chief, federal, state, and local authorities had been looking “round-the-clock” for Foster, who is wanted on accusations of attempted murder, kidnapping, and assault.
Chargesheets acquired by CNN affiliate KDRV reveal that the prosecution alleges Foster tried to kill the lady while “intentionally tormenting” her. According to the police chief, the victim suffered the alleged assault over a “protracted period of time.”
A friend discovered the victim at first, then called the police and named Foster as the suspect, according to Hensman.
#Breaking: @gppolice has confirmed to @KDRV, that Benjamin Foster, who was wanted for the attempted murder of a local woman is in custody and is alive. Police say he was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition. This is the moment we believe he was taken from the scene. pic.twitter.com/sVO5CtiUk6
— Brett Austin Taylor (@Brett_Taylor94) February 1, 2023
According to the police chief, the scene when officers arrived on January 24 was “extremely nasty,” and the photos taken by the investigators are “horrific.”
Hensman said on Monday, “I’ve seen a lot in my job, but some things definitely remain with you. This will stay stained in my mind for many years to come.
Hensman told CNN on Monday that Foster and his victim had a “previous relationship.” He said, “This was not a random attack,” without giving any other information.
According to the police chief, investigators are currently sorting through a “substantial amount” of evidence and following up on the avalanche of tips that the agency has received so far.
Hensman has advised anyone who comes into contact with Foster, whether face-to-face or online, to dial 911 right away. The “very dangerous individual” may have been armed, the police said.
Police Claim That The Suspect Poses A Threat To People Who ‘befriend’ Him
Hensman stated on Monday that he did not think Foster was a “random attacker” but added that with someone like him, “nothing is off the table.”
The chief of police declared that “he’s obviously a menace to others.” “I believe he would pose a threat to anyone who attempted to become his buddy.”
According to earlier reports from the police, Foster might be using dating apps to discover possible new victims or coerce individuals into aiding him in avoiding capture. On Monday, Hensman declined to say if Foster is still using the apps.
According to Clark County records, Foster has been charged in two different incidents in Las Vegas with assaulting women with whom he had relationships.
According to the records, Foster was accused of felony battery that constituted domestic abuse in the first instance. According to the records, his ex-girlfriend claimed that he attempted to strangle her on Christmas Eve of 2017 after discovering that another man had texted her.
In 2019, for alleged abuses against his then-girlfriend, he was additionally charged with felony assault, battery, and kidnapping.
In that case, the victim spoke with police Foster repeatedly strangled her and held her restrained for most of the ensuing two weeks, according to a Las Vegas police report. She had seven fractured ribs, two black eyes, and abrasions on her wrists and ankles from being tied up when she was finally able to flee and get to a hospital, according to the report.
Foster agreed to plea agreements in both instances. In the first instance, he received a term of up to 30 months in jail with credit for 729 days already served.