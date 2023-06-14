Orlando Police Officer Arrested for High-Speed Traffic Violations Caught on Bodycam

On his way to work last Friday, a Florida police officer was pulled over for speeding, got into an argument with a sheriff’s deputy, and was eventually arrested.
Dashcam footage from an Orlando police car shows Officer Alexander Shaouni reportedly driving 80 mph in a 45 mph zone while his lights and sirens were turned off.
The Sheriff’s deputy saw Shaouni rush by him on a minor road, so he flashed his lights, made a U-turn in a nearby driveway, and gave chase. After the deputy got lost and had to drive backwards down the one-way street, Shaouni was nowhere in sight.
After going “over 100 miles per hour trying to catch up to him,” the deputy eventually gave up the pursuit. Shaouni apparently activated his own lights and pulled over for a brief moment when the deputy came up to the fleeing patrol car, before continuing on his way.
When Shaouni finally pulled over, the pursuing deputy called out the passenger window to inquire whether he was going to stop.
“What are you doing?,” Shaouni asked. “I am going into work my man, why are you trying to pull me over as I’m going into work?” “Because you are going 80 in a 45,” the deputy shot back.
Shaouni said, “I am going to work,” while displaying his Orlando Police vest and asking, “what does it look like I’m dressed for, what does it look like I’m dressed for.”
While attempting to make the traffic stop, the deputy asks Shaouni for his driver’s license. After Shaouni refused to give the deputy his driver’s license, Shaouni jumped back into his police car and drove away. The officer gave chase again.
According to a booking report obtained by the Post, Shaouni was arrested on suspicion of resisting an officer, dangerous driving, and attempting to elude a law enforcement officer while their lights and sirens were activated.
After the botched traffic stop, authorities recognized Shaouni from his badge and cruiser number, and the body cam footage confirmed his identity by clearly displaying his name across the front of his police vest.
Shortly after his arrest, Shaouni was stripped of his position at the department awaiting an investigation.
“The Orlando Police Department was notified by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, June 9th that OPD Officer Alexander Shaouni was involved in an incident that occurred in Seminole County that resulted in criminal charges,” the Orlando Police Department said in a statement to WESH 2 News.
“Officer Shaouni has been relieved of duty pending the Seminole County Sheriff’s criminal investigation and OPD’s Internal Affairs investigation.”
