An attorney for the publicist said Thursday that an Oscar-winning screenwriter and director Paul Haggis was held guilty by a New York jury for raping her in 2013. The jury ordered Haggis to pay at least $7.5 million in damages in the civil case.

After a civil trial lasting 15 days in Manhattan state court, a verdict has been reached. In a 2017 case, plaintiff Haleigh Breest said that film writer Paul Haggis (of “Million Dollar Baby” and “Crash”) raped her after pressuring her to come to his SoHo loft after a movie premiere.

Breest was one of four women who made allegations of sexual assault against Haggis in public this year. Those claims were refuted by Haggis.

On Monday, the jury will reconvene to consider monetary sanctions.

To quote Breest’s lawyer, “Justice was done today,” Ilann M. Maaze said in an email. We couldn’t be more pleased with Haleigh. This is a huge win for her and the #MeToo movement as a whole.

There was no quick response Thursday from Haggis’s attorney when we asked for comment. During his trial, Haggis refuted the claims against him and testified in his own defense.

Haggis was detained by Italian police in June on suspicion of sexual assault and severe physical harm and kept in detention for almost two weeks. Haggis has refuted the claims made against him.